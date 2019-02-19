CARROLLTON 84, PLEASANT HILL 23:

CARROLLTON - Carrollton blew out Pleasant Hill 84-23 Monday night in the Carrollton Class 1A Boys Basketball Regional.

Grant Pohlman led Carrollton with 12 points, Gabe Jones added 11 and Ethan Brannan had 10 as the home-standing Hawks won with an easy win over Pleasant Hill.

Isaiha Rogers had seven points for the Wolves, while Bryan Pults added four.

Carrollton ups their record to 14-17, and will play Wednesday night in the second semifinal against Barry Western, with the tip-off at 7 p.m. Pleasant Hill’s final record is 0-24.

Carrollton head boys coach Matt Goetten said this was the second time in a row his team had played Pleasant Hill.

“Pleasant Hill has been a tough year,” he said. “We came out kind of flat. We play Barry-Western on Wednesday; they have a nice team. I have seen them play a couple times this season. They will be a challenge for us our guys at home. Barry-Western has athletic guys coming in late in the season. We will see what happens.”

Barry Western enters Wednesday’s game with an 18-10 record.

