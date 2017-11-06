CARROLLTON - Alex Bowker’s football career flashed before his eyes.

Madison’s Karl Moore caught a long pass at midfield and had daylight in front of him with Bowker being the Carrollton Hawks only hope of stopping him.

“I thought oh crap I better get back,” Bowker said.

The five-foot, seven-inch senior wide receiver and defensive back caught up with Moore and just did enough to push his right foot on the white out of bounds line.

“I could see his foot go out when it hit the ground.”

It was a close play, and as Moore stepped into the end zone, the far official signaled a touchdown and the scorekeeper added six points to Madison’s score to put them up 34-28 with 14 seconds to play. However, the other two officials overruled the touchdown and put the ball back at the Carrollton 7-yard line.

Bowker had just made the biggest play of his life and saved Carrollton’s season. However, he credits the rest of the defense for stepping up and eventually blocked a 20-yard field goal.

“Those next two plays were as big as that play. It was a relief for sure.”

The Hawks would go on to win 36-34 in overtime. Bowker enjoyed one of his best games of the season at receiver. He hauled in a season-high five catches and 64 yards, including a big first down catch on fourth down late in the game, which set up a Carrollton touchdown. Defensively he tallied a season-high 17 total tackles.

He thinks this is one of the best/craziest games he’s ever played in his career, including the second round victory over the Pawnee Indians during his sophomore year.

“It’s up there along with the Pawnee game. Whether we’re up two scores or down two scores they play every snap the same.”

For the season Bowker has caught 29 passes for 448 yards and five touchdowns. He now has obtained 1,501 receiving yards in his career, which is close to a Carrollton record. On defense, he’s recorded 89 total tackles and has three interceptions.

Bowker stated that the 2017 season is the most fun he’s ever enjoyed during his time playing football because of the atmosphere around the team and how everybody are buddies on and off the field.

“We all get along together pretty well,” Bowker said. “There’s no bickering at all, and the excitement has been good, which brings the fun side out for football too. That keeps the morale of the team up pretty well.”

That also makes his job as a team captain more enjoyable.

“It’s definitely something to be proud of. As being the leader of this team, it’s been a lot easier than last year I’d say. These guys are easy to lead, they like to listen, and that’s what’s kept us getting along so well."

