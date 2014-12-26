Carrollton's Cole Brannan and teammate Cody Leonard tangle for the ball during a recent game against Bunker Hill.

Carrollton will close its long-standing boys holiday basketball tournament after Tuesday and it should end with several competitive games.

The tourney has been in existence for 14 years. Tourney play opens today at Carrollton and continues Saturday and Monday.

Brussels faces Griggsville-Perry in the opener at 2 p.m. today; Carrollton meets Beardstown at 3:35 p.m. The rest of the schedule is featured below.

Carrollton coach Jeff Kruwiede said it has become more difficult every year to attract teams to the tourney, mostly because of the proximity of Carrollton compared to other tourney destinations throughout the state. He envisions some tight games with the five teams entered this year.

Calhoun coach Ryan Graner expects Carrollton, Griggsville-Perry, Beardstown and Brussels to all be competitive. Carrollton and Calhoun will meet in the fourth game of the tourney on Tuesday.

“The problem with a game like that in the fourth game after three tough games leading up is it is really hard for the fourth one,” Graner said. “We will just have to take it one game at a time.”

Calhoun plays for the first time at 6 tonight against Griggsville-Perry.

2014 CHT Game Schedule

Dec 26th

2:00 Brussels vs. GP

3:35 Carrollton vs. Beardstown

Calhoun Off

6:00 GP vs. Calhoun

7:35 Beardstown vs. Brussels

Carrollton Off

Dec 27th

6:00 Brussels vs. Carrollton

7:35 Calhoun vs. Beardstown

GP Off

Dec 29th

6:00 GP vs. Carrollton

7:35 Calhoun vs. Brussels

Beardstown Off

Dec 30th

6:00 Beardstown vs. GP

7:35 Carrollton vs. Calhoun

Brussels Off

