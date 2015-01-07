GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 51, MARQUETTE 34: Maddie Struble had 20 points as Carrollton downed Marquette 51-34 on the road Tuesday night.

The Hawks held Explorers to 11 points in the second and third quarters after taking a 13-10 quarter-time lead to win going away.

Rachel Williams added eight points for Carrollton. Amber Robinson led Marquette with 11 points.



SOUTHWESTERN 50, GREENVILLE 43:

Maddy Greeling led Southwestern with 22 points; Erin Laubscher had 14 points.

“I thought we were a little sluggish last night,” Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said. “Greenville came in and played pretty well. They are competitive. It was one of those games I was happy to get through.”

Southwestern faces Trenton-Wesclin Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. for varsity.

BELLEVILLE EAST 38, ALTON 31

Alton fell to Belleville East 38-31 in a girls’ basketball contest on Tuesday night.

Lajarvia Brown had 19 points; Jewel Wagner had 12 points.

Alton drops to 3-10, 2-4 in the Southwestern Conference; Belleville East is 7-9 and 2-5.

"When you shoot 31 percent from the field and only have 4 offensive rebounds, you know it is going to be hard to win,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “Defensively, I saw some improvements, we were helped by them missing some shots, I hope our defense was part of that, but you have to be able to not turn the ball over and get some offensive boards.

"Consistency is our biggest issue, whether it is starters, players off the bench, we are not able to carry a consistent effort for 32 minutes."

Next for Alton’s girls is Belleville West and Edwardsville.

“Then you add four games in three days and come back for 2 more conference games. We have to keep fighting, working hard, and put together a complete game,” Rickman said.

