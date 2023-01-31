CARROLLTON - The Carrollton School District has removed a math teacher from its online instruction program.

On Jan. 19, parents received a letter informing them that Kristy L. Sicard has been permanently removed as the Carrollton School District’s online math instructor. She worked with Chicago-based ELEVATE K-12.

The Carrollton School School superintendent asked ELEVATE to permanently remove Sicard after an individual provided information that Sicard’s Missouri State Teaching Certificate had been surrendered after a guilty plea to felony assault in Maries County, MO.

On August 20, 2018, Sicard entered a guilty plea to third-degree assault and in 2019, her teaching certificate was surrendered.

