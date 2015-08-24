CARROLLTON - Carrollton sported some new uniforms in its inter-squad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, but one thing that apparently hasn’t changed is the Hawks’ explosive offense and tenacious defense.

The Hawks put its first-team offense on the field and had a mixture of first-team defenders on the opposing side and that made for a competitive mix.

Carrollton coach Nick Flowers said the new uniforms are similar to a trend in colleges and have a “kind of charcoal color.” “I believe we got three seasons out of our last uniforms and 10 playoff games,” he said. “The new uniforms have the charcoal with our school colors of Kelly green and white.”

The uniforms aside, Flowers said he is expecting great things from this year’s group, despite losing the likes of Jacob Smith, Cody Leonard, Luke Palan and many more to graduation. Jacob Smith is apparently doing well in practices at Lindenwood University in Belleville and is already taking snaps at the backup quarterback position. Carrollton placed second in the IHSA Class 1A football championship last year.

Backs/receivers Alex Bowker, Jerrett Smith and quarterback Wade Prough were visible making big plays in the scrimmage. No score was kept during the scrimmage, although there were professional officials there. Bowker will be the replacement of the legendary Palan in the backfield. During the scrimmage, both Bowker and Smith showed they can not only run the ball, but are equally as powerful as receivers.

During Saturday’s scrimmage, Flowers and the other coaches made sure all the players – from freshman to senior – received a chance to play.

“We are feeling good about things,” Flowers said of how the Hawks are presenting themselves now in practices. “We have some boys who are going to have to grow up in a hurry. We will have to get through some of the younger mistakes early on. We are ready for another week of practice and game week.”

Looking out at his players on the field, he said with encouragement: “We have a little more size than I thought in those pads.”

The Hawks open Friday at Brown County.

