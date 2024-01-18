Missing teen Rylie.

CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Police Department has requested public assistance in locating a missing/runaway juvenile named Rylie.

"Rylie has not been heard from since January 3, 2024," the Carrollton Police said.

If you have seen Rylie or know where Rylie is, please immediately contact the Carrollton Police Department at (217) 942-3135.

