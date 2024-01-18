Carrollton Police Department Requests Public's Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile
January 18, 2024 8:52 AM January 18, 2024 8:58 AM
CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Police Department has requested public assistance in locating a missing/runaway juvenile named Rylie.
"Rylie has not been heard from since January 3, 2024," the Carrollton Police said.
If you have seen Rylie or know where Rylie is, please immediately contact the Carrollton Police Department at (217) 942-3135.
