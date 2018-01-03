ALTON - Carrollton’s basketball girls came to play Tuesday night at Marquette Catholic and pulled away late in the game for a win over a talented Explorers squad. The final tally was 45-33 Carrollton.

Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said his team limited the amount of second chances Marquette had in the game, which was a key to the Hawks’ success.

“We offensive rebounded tonight and our freshmen set up our seniors with passes. We were able to withstand the pressure.”

Claire Williams paced the 11-7 Hawks with 14 points, followed by Kaylie Rhoades with 12 points and Hannah Krumwiede with 11 points.

Taylor Aguirre led Marquette with 11 points; Peyton Kline had 10 points. Marquette had not played since Dec. 16 in the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic.

Marquette Catholic Leo Green was disappointed in his team’s performance and said the Explorers simply couldn’t make their shots.

“Carrollton got nearly every offensive rebound and outplayed us,” he said.

