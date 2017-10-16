The No. 5 Carrollton Hawks are now a game away from finishing the regular season with an undefeated record as they took down the Routt Rockets 64-13 in Carrollton this past Friday night.

Byron Holmes rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries and managed to find the end zone five times. Four of his scores came on rushing touchdowns and the last one was on a 25-yard interception return. Holmes now sits atop the WIVC with 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Hawks 64 points is the most they've scored in a game since they defeated LeRoy 69-16 in the 2014 IHSA Class 1A playoffs.

The 8-0 Hawks conclude the regular season with a stiff test on the road against the 6-2 Camp Point Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday.

