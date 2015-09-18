Carrollton moves home game against West Central to Saturday afternoon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - Carrollton's home football game against West Central has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton High School football field. Carrollton High School Athletic Director Greg Pohlman said the game was moved "because of circumstances out of our control." Article continues after sponsor message The Cheer Camp has also been moved to Saturday. Campers can start arriving at 11:45 a.m. to go over the dance in the gymnasium. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip