Carrollton moves home game against West Central to Saturday afternoon
September 18, 2015 10:45 AM
CARROLLTON - Carrollton's home football game against West Central has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carrollton High School football field.
Carrollton High School Athletic Director Greg Pohlman said the game was moved "because of circumstances out of our control."
The Cheer Camp has also been moved to Saturday. Campers can start arriving at 11:45 a.m. to go over the dance in the gymnasium.
