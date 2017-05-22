Carrollton High School honors senior graduates
CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School held its graduation on Friday, May 19.
The list of graduates are as follows:
Jayce Andrew Arnett
Jesse Alexander Atteberry
Abigail Kimiko Bailey
Jessica Rose Bertman
Cameron Michael Blair
Elizabeth Claire Bland
Matthew Lee Campbell
Colin Davidsmeyer Christison
Alyssa Rachele Cox
Emma Rose Curtner
Ethan William Davidson
Emily Elizabeth Davis
Ron Clay File
Tessa Alexandria Diane Funk
Mitchell Lee Garrrison
Abigail Marie Gilmore
Anja Denali Goetten
Lauren Marie Gray
Jade Suzanne Holmes
Katherine Frances Isringhausen
Austin Michael Klein
Lynzee Eran Kraushaar
Justin Scott Kutter
Bradley James Lake
Lindsey Marie Lake
Vivica Latrice Lawson
Katie Marie Lewis
Dalton Ray Maynard
Cierra Jean Melton
Kaylea Jean Moss
Grant Matthew Mullink
Christen Kendall Pond
Gavin Wayne Price
Ryan Richard Probst
Wade Thomas Prough
Carley Christine Pyatt
Hannah Marie Robinson
Emily Marie Saunders
Lane Charles Schnettgoecke
Esic Carl Schofield
Brendan Reed Settles
Breanna Michelle Shanks
Tanner Jacob Shaw
Jerrett Lyndell Smith
Jacob Andrew Stendeback
Emily Taylor Struble
Brant Charles Varble
Macy Elizabeth Wade
Jeremy Michael Watson
Hannah Mackenzie White
