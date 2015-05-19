Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Carrollton High School. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the high school.

Corbin Grant Arnette

Dalton Alexander Barnes

Benjamin Michael Baumgartner

Austin Robert Bowman

Cheyenne Lyn Camden

Brittany Ann Crew

Madelyn Delsie-Drea Cummins

William Price Davis

Cory Ray Dover

Ryan Frederick Drainer

Katelyn Renee Dunlap

Jacob Daniel Durham

Kara Mae Evans

Ashley Nicole Fessler

Morgan Ann Friedrickson

Logan Matthew Gardner

Sierra Kay Griesemer

Hannah Marie Hardwick

Trenton Lynn Harrelson

Scott Anthony Hewlett

Chad Mathias Isringhausen

Brianna Marie Kuebrich

Jessica Nicole Lake

Brittney Elizabeth Lehr

Cody Edward Leonard

Riley Thomas Lewis

Marcus Lee Lippert

Mason Edward Lloyd

Hannah Eliesse Lorsbach

Jordyn Elizabeth Lurton

Derek Skyler McGowen

Samantha Ann McPherson

Arieanna Kay Morris

Madison Paige Mountain

Jonah Crull Murphy

Noah Daniel Newman

Christina June Newton

Franchesqua Jewel Packer

Luke Thomas Palan

Joshua Dean Pinkerton

Macy Elizabeth Pohlman

Meghann Jo Pond

Cara Michelle Reynolds

McKenzie Taylor Ruyle

Jonce Harold

Fancher Scheffel

Elisabeth Paige Schenk

Brandon James Schmidt

Kayla Marie Schmidt

Nicholas David Schmidt

Baily Joseph Schnettgoecke

McKayla Renee Schnettgoecke

Cody Lee Scoggins

Kendra Rachelle Sexton

Samantha Lynn Shanks

Cody Robert Shaw

Douglas Brady Smith

Jacob Luke Smith

Eric Tyler Steinacher

Madison McKenzie Struble

Katie Nicole Taylor

Tristen Lee Voiles

Olivia Mai Waters

Tiffany Lorin Webb

Michaela Renee Weber

Quinn Michael Weber

Brittany Nicole Weid

Karley Michelle White

Rachel Ann Williams

