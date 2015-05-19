Carrollton High School High School 2015 graduates
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Carrollton High School. As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Riverbender.com would like to recognize the names of the graduating students. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals they hope to be.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the high school.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Corbin Grant Arnette
Dalton Alexander Barnes
Benjamin Michael Baumgartner
Austin Robert Bowman
Cheyenne Lyn Camden
Brittany Ann Crew
Madelyn Delsie-Drea Cummins
William Price Davis
Cory Ray Dover
Ryan Frederick Drainer
Katelyn Renee Dunlap
Jacob Daniel Durham
Kara Mae Evans
Ashley Nicole Fessler
Morgan Ann Friedrickson
Logan Matthew Gardner
Sierra Kay Griesemer
Hannah Marie Hardwick
Trenton Lynn Harrelson
Scott Anthony Hewlett
Chad Mathias Isringhausen
Brianna Marie Kuebrich
Jessica Nicole Lake
Brittney Elizabeth Lehr
Cody Edward Leonard
Riley Thomas Lewis
Marcus Lee Lippert
Mason Edward Lloyd
Hannah Eliesse Lorsbach
Jordyn Elizabeth Lurton
Derek Skyler McGowen
Samantha Ann McPherson
Arieanna Kay Morris
Madison Paige Mountain
Jonah Crull Murphy
Noah Daniel Newman
Christina June Newton
Franchesqua Jewel Packer
Luke Thomas Palan
Joshua Dean Pinkerton
Macy Elizabeth Pohlman
Meghann Jo Pond
Cara Michelle Reynolds
McKenzie Taylor Ruyle
Jonce Harold
Fancher Scheffel
Elisabeth Paige Schenk
Brandon James Schmidt
Kayla Marie Schmidt
Nicholas David Schmidt
Baily Joseph Schnettgoecke
McKayla Renee Schnettgoecke
Cody Lee Scoggins
Kendra Rachelle Sexton
Samantha Lynn Shanks
Cody Robert Shaw
Douglas Brady Smith
Jacob Luke Smith
Eric Tyler Steinacher
Madison McKenzie Struble
Katie Nicole Taylor
Tristen Lee Voiles
Olivia Mai Waters
Tiffany Lorin Webb
Michaela Renee Weber
Quinn Michael Weber
Brittany Nicole Weid
Karley Michelle White
Rachel Ann Williams
More like this: