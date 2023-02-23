CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School students visited with a wide range of businesses, colleges, and more at the 2023 Carrollton High School Career Fair on Feb. 22. The event saw a large turnout from students, who appreciated the variety of career options offered.

Maggie Bland, a junior at Carrollton High School and Vice President of the school’s FFA chapter, said this year’s event saw even more students and businesses than last year.

“I think we had a lot of student participation - more than I think we had last year,” Bland said. “We had a wide variety of businesses and colleges here, so I think we were able to get more student participation because of the wide variety.”

Bland said she especially enjoyed talking with Macy from the Farm Bureau table, and she plans on going into the Business or Agricultural Business field after high school.

Chloe Walker, a CHS senior and FFA chapter president, said she appreciated the opportunity to see different businesses from previous years.

“This year, I think the Career Fair was very impactful in a lot of different ways,” Walker said. “We had a lot of new businesses and people in the ag industry that we haven’t had in past years. I just thought there was … a different variety from what we’ve had in the past.”

Walker said her favorite business this year was Bev's Baskets & Bows, and that she enjoyed working in the greenhouse and talking to Bev about the growth of both her flowers and her business. She said she plans on going into Agricultural Education at Carbondale after high school.

Blaine Hartwick, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor at Carrollton High School, said this year saw a higher turnout than he expected.

“I thought our turnout this year was very good. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think we would get that many businesses,” Hartwick said. “I think this is the third one that we’ve done and I thought our turnout this year was tremendous.”

He added that the event was a great opportunity for students to interact with adults in business face-to-face, and also to see the opportunities available in their own community.

“The idea was to show these students you can still live in a small community like Carrollton, or anywhere in Greene County, and still have a lot of opportunities if you wanted to say home,” Hartwick said. “You don’t have to go to a big city to make a living.”

The full list of vendors who participated in the 2023 Carrollton High School Career Fair is as follows: Lewis & Clark Community College

Scheffel Boyle

HomeInstead

SIU Carbondale

Boyd Hospital

JMI

Greene County Sheriff

Carrollton Police Department

Altoffers

CNB Bank

Carrollton Bank and Trust

Greene County Farm Bureau

OSF Healthcare

Raging Rivers

Lincolnland Community College

CHS

Heneghan and Associates

Benton and Associates

Aeries Resorts

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

Dairy Queen

Bayer

Sheet Metal Union Local 268

