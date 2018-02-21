RAYMOND - West Central entered the IHSA Class 1A Regional game against Carrollton as a large favorite, but the Hawks, who shined late in the season, gave the Wildcats all they could handle.

West Central won the game in overtime 68-62.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gabe Cox poured in 26 points for West Central and his effort was a key to the victory. Derick Montgomery added 15 points and Cole Howard had 14 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gabe Jones led the Hawks with 18 points, while Nathan Walker and Kyle Waters contributed 10 points each.

North Greene faces Raymond-Lincolnwood at 7 tonight in the next game in the regional.

The winner will meet West Central at 7 Friday for the regional championship.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Undefeated Tigers Host Alton, Kahoks Host Althoff, Key Conference Games Abound In Week Six Of Football Season

Today - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Sep 22, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Capture Another Girls Tennis Match, McGivney Tops Explorers In Soccer

Sep 21, 2023 - Edwardsville Seeks To Go 5-0 At Belleville West, Alton Goes To Belleville East, Collinsville Hosts Granite City In Week Five Football Fixtures

Aug 26, 2023 - Week One Football Scoreboard

 