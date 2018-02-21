RAYMOND - West Central entered the IHSA Class 1A Regional game against Carrollton as a large favorite, but the Hawks, who shined late in the season, gave the Wildcats all they could handle.

West Central won the game in overtime 68-62.

Gabe Cox poured in 26 points for West Central and his effort was a key to the victory. Derick Montgomery added 15 points and Cole Howard had 14 points.

Gabe Jones led the Hawks with 18 points, while Nathan Walker and Kyle Waters contributed 10 points each.

North Greene faces Raymond-Lincolnwood at 7 tonight in the next game in the regional.

The winner will meet West Central at 7 Friday for the regional championship.

