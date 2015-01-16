Carrollton girls advance to North Greene title game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Carrollton’s girls’ basketball squad appeared back on track Thursday night, dominating West Central 58-36 in the semifinals of the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic. The Lady Hawks face Litchfield for the championship on Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message West Central star Abby Lashmett was held to 11 points in the game. Maddie Struble finished with 20 points to lead Carrollton. McKenzie Ruyle and Madison Mountain both scored 11 points. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip