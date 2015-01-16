Carrollton girls advance to North Greene title game
Carrollton’s girls’ basketball squad appeared back on track Thursday night, dominating West Central 58-36 in the semifinals of the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Lady Hawks face Litchfield for the championship on Saturday.
West Central star Abby Lashmett was held to 11 points in the game.
Maddie Struble finished with 20 points to lead Carrollton. McKenzie Ruyle and Madison Mountain both scored 11 points.