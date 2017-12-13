BUNKER HILL - The Carrollton Hawks outlasted the Bunker Hill Minutemen 50-45 on Tuesday night in Bunker Hill. The Hawks improve their record to 2-2, and the Minutemen fall to 0-4.

Gabe Jones scored a game-high 17 points, and fellow junior Nathan Walker added ten while senior Blake Struble tallied eight.

“We had a double-digit lead at times and made some silly mistakes to let them back in. That’s stuff we’ll work on tonight in practice to close games out,” Carrollton head coach Matt Goetten said. “They did a nice job of icing it down with free throws down the stretch. I felt like we were in control for most of the game."

Jacob Weidner led Bunker Hill in scoring with 13 points and four assists. His older brother Matthew added 11, and Michael Castleberry chipped in ten points with 13 rebounds.

The Hawks have been battling illness this week with several players coming down under the weather, including some starters and subs, Goetten said.

“We have been battling health issues [since] last week. Walker missed the North Mac game. Jones, Struble, and a couple of subs had whatever has been going around Carrollton. [On] Monday 54 students were absent from school because of it,” Goetten said. “There was not a lot of gas in the tank with guys suffering from illnesses all week. We weren’t able to press like we were normally able to because of the lack of bodies and health to go the distance.”

Bunker Hill travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Friday, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

Carrollton will conclude their three-game road trip on Friday as they open up WIVC play and take on the undefeated Triopia Trojans at 7:30 p.m. The good news is that it appears that most of the Hawks varsity roster is feeling better about their health.

“[They’re] on the upswing to the healthy side,” Goetten said. Triopia is a big-time matchup. They’re a good, young team but I think we match up well with them. Their guards are good, so we’ll see.”

