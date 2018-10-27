SESSER - The 10th-seed Carrollton Hawks downed the seventh-seed Sesser-Valier Red Devils 37-14 in Sesser on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs. The Hawks improve to 7-3 and will host the Camp Point Central Panthers on Saturday for the second consecutive season.

Coincidentally, the Hawks lost to the Panthers last week in Carrollton 40-32. Sesser-Valier’s season ends at 7-3. Hunter Flowers was 18-for-29 through the air with 288 yards and two touchdowns to Nathan Walker (46 yards) and Byron Holmes (67 yards).

Additionally Walker caught eight passes and gained 153 yards. Flowers also rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns (4 yards, 1 yard, 9 yards). Jalon Malone carried the ball 18 times and gained 83 yards. The Hawks held the Red Devil’s to 152 rushing yards.

Quarterback Reid Basso was 8-for-19 and threw three interceptions.

