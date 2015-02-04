Cole Brannan soars over Greenfield-Northwestern defenders Tanner Koehne, Reese Cole and (hidden) Austin Plogger to grab the rebound for Carrollton at the WIVC contest in Greenfield, Tueday, February 3. Brannan went back up for the two point score after the rebound. (Photo courtesy of Sherry Fraley). For any reprints from the game contact Sherry Fraley Photography, 217-368-2664.The Carrollton Hawks defeated the Greenfield Tigers 64-55 in Greenfield on Friday night.

Luke Palan led the Hawks with 20 points and Austin Plogger led the Tigers with 22.

Greenfield got out to a 6-2 lead and led 16-15 after the first quarter. Then Carrollton stepped up and got the lead up to six, but the Tigers cut the lead to 32-31 at halftime.

Carrollton led 44-41 after the third quarter and started to threaten to break the game open several times in the final frame. Yet Greenfield remained resilient up until 3:02 when the Hawks got an eight-point lead and never looked back. Greenfield-Northwestern’s Jordan Williams flys into Carrollton’s Luke Palan while making the shot for the Tigers during 1st quarter action of play Tuesday night in Greenfield. No calls were made on the scoring play. The Hawks took home the bragging rights win. (Photos courtesy of Sherry Fraley). Contact Sherry Fraley Photography for reprints, 217-368-2664.

 

