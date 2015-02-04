The Carrollton Hawks defeated the Greenfield Tigers 64-55 in Greenfield on Friday night.

Luke Palan led the Hawks with 20 points and Austin Plogger led the Tigers with 22.

Greenfield got out to a 6-2 lead and led 16-15 after the first quarter. Then Carrollton stepped up and got the lead up to six, but the Tigers cut the lead to 32-31 at halftime.

Carrollton led 44-41 after the third quarter and started to threaten to break the game open several times in the final frame. Yet Greenfield remained resilient up until 3:02 when the Hawks got an eight-point lead and never looked back.

