JACKSONVILLE - The Carrollton Lady Hawks defeated the Lebanon Greyhounds 44-22 in the Class 1A Jacksonville (Routt) Sectional Semifinals Monday night.

Carrollton senior forward Marley Mullink has a game-high 17 points. Sophomore forward Ava Uhles followed with eight points while Hannah Krumwiede and Kennedy Ruyle each added seven. For Lebanon, Emily Reinekker finished with 11 points.

Alex Hearty and Abigail Reinekker each scored four points. After a slow start by both teams, Carrollton got on a roll and stretched their lead to 19-8 at halftime. The Lady Hawks then led 29-12 heading to the fourth quarter.

Lebanon struggled from the field all game long but cut the deficit to 29-19 as the cranked up their defensive pressure. Ultimately, Carrollton stopped the bleeding and outscored the Greyhounds 15-3 in the final four minutes of the game. Carrollton advances to the sectional finals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Their opponent will be Christ Our Rock Lutheran or Triopia.

