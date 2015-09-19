CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks took down No. 9-rated West Central 56-28 in Carrollton on Saturday afternoon in an offensive shootout.

The Hawks scored touchdowns on seven straight possessions, reminding fans of last year's explosive team that finished second in the Class 1A. It was a back and forth game as both teams scored on their first two possesions.

The difference was that the Hawks forced a punt and recovered a fumble late in the second quarter and scored on each ensuing possession.

Wade Prough threw a career high five touchdown passes and just one interception. Tyler Frye caught a career-high four touchdown passes. Cole Brannan had two rushing touchdowns and a 36-yard passing touchdown to Alex Bowker. Bowker had two touchdown receptions, including one from Brannan.

The win pushes Carrollton to 3-1 on the season; West Central falls to 3-1.

