4 Carrollton (8-1) vs. #13 Red Hill (5-4)

Kickoff on 10/31 at 2:00 PM

This is the fourth year in a row where the Hawks have had a fifth seed or better and hosted a first round game. This is the first time in four years that Red Hill, a member of the Little Illini Conference, has made the playoffs.

Quarterback Dalton Murray, who is their main playmaker on offense, leads the Saluki’s attack.

Garrett Harper is the main running back, which the Hawks will have to keep an eye on too. The Saluki’s offensive approach is simple but complicated to stop because Murray isn’t your ordinary run of the mill signal caller, he’s fast. Murray is very elusive when he’s in the pocket, slippery in the open field, and tough to bring down as well.

The simple part is that if Carrollton can limit him then they will win. Red Hill’s schedule consisted of mostly 2A teams and 3 of their 4 losses were decided by eight points or less. The Saluki’s average 31 points per game and allow 20 per contest.

In the Hawks’ four-year run in the playoffs they have always made it past the first round and are 6-0 at home. Carrollton averages 36 points per game and have given up 12. Red Hill has faced the spread offense earlier in the season, but Carrollton will pose threats like they’ve done all season.

Cole Brannan and Jerrett Smith will be active on every play whether they’re taking hand-offs or catching passes from Wade Prough. Prough has thrown for 1,606 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

#14 Calhoun (5-4) vs. #3 Arcola (9-0)

Kickoff on 10/31 at 2:00 PM

The Warriors completed mission impossible by stunning #6 and then undefeated Brown County Hornets, 21-14 this past Friday to earn their place in the playoffs and ended their five-year exile. However they earn a date with arguably the most explosive and high-powered offensive attacks in the state for 1A, the Arcola Purple Raiders.

They’ve racked up 519 points and have only surrendered 18. One defect is that they have one of the lowest opponent wins record at 30-51, but as the saying goes you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Last season Arcola was the three seed as well, but lost at home in the second round to Camp Point Central, a WIVC North school, 41-34. Currently, the Warriors feel like they can stay with anybody after doing what they did to Brown County, but it will be harder being a win or go home type atmosphere, since the Hornets knew they were in the playoffs. Still if Calhoun can stay close enough at halftime then they will have a shot since the Purple Raiders starters haven’t played in all four quarters of hardly any contest this season, which will test them greatly.

8 Greenfield-Northwestern (6-3) vs. #9 LeRoy (6-3)

Kickoff on 10/31 at 2:00 PM

Playoff football will be back at Fleur de Lis Field in just a two-year hiatus. Last season the Tigers lost to Camp Point Central, 21-8 and haven’t gotten past the first round since 2009.

Greenfield is a recognized school throughout the state in 1A for their playoff success with 23 appearances and they will meet LeRoy who has 24 appearances and is recognized for that too. The Panthers hail from the Heart of Illinois Conference, which has six teams in the playoffs ranging from 1A to 2A.

The Panthers made it to the second round of the playoffs last year and were beaten by none other than Carrollton, 69-16. LeRoy hasn’t faired too well against WIVC opponents in their recent playoff history. Including the loss to Carrollton, Triopia in 2012 and Brown County in 2010 knocked out the Panthers.

LeRoy has played against a couple of big time teams and arguably have played a stronger schedule than the Tigers. Gibson City and Downs Tri-Valley are two undefeated teams the Panthers hooked up with in the regular season, but lost both of the games and lost to a good Illini West team in a nail biter.

The Panthers don’t have much depth, but make up for it with several good athletes that are three-year starters with playoff experience. They will usually run the ball and pass if they need to. Greenfield has a similar strategy as well. They will look to pound the ball with Taegen Grisgby, Jacob Foiles, and Killion Roth on the ground. Occasionally Cole Arnett will drop back to pass and usually hits his target.

