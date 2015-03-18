BASEBALL

BROWN COUNTY 8, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2: Brown County scored twice in the first and once in the second on its way to an 8-2 baseball win over Hardin-Calhoun in the Warriors' season opener Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors scored single runs in the first and fifth but could not overcome a strong five-inning performance from Law, who scattered four hits and struck out seven in getting the win.

Brandon Fraley was 2-for-4 with a triple and Austin Laing was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI; Morgan Baalman also had an RBI for the Warriors (0-1).

Sam Barczewski was charged with the loss; he threw three innings and gave up one hit and three runs (one earned) and fanned six but walked seven.

CONCORD-TRIOPIA 6, CARROLLTON 4: Concord-Triopia scored all six of their runs in the first three innings, then had to hold off Carrollton to take a 6-4 win Tuesday afternoon.

The Hawks (0-2) scored four times in the fourth but it was not enough as the Trojans went on to take the win.

Nate Shanks was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Hayden Stringer had a pair of RBIs as well.

Jacob Smith took the loss, throwing five innings and giving up all six runs (two of them earned) while striking out six and walking two.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, GREENVILLE 0: East Alton-Wood River's Victoria Beachum tossed a no-hitter as the Oilers opened their softball season with a 12-0 win over Greenville on the road Tuesday afternoon.

Beachum fanned 16 and walked one in getting the win.

Carly Campbell, Courtney Beneke and Kallegh Young had two hits and two RBIs each for the Oilers (1-0), while Haley Shewmake had a pair of hits.

CARROLLTON 16, CONCORD-TRIOPIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Emmie Strubel gave up one hit and struck out seven as Carrollton blanked Concord-Triopia 16-0 in five innings in the Hawks' season-opening game Tuesday.

Madison Mountain had four RBIs for the Hawks in the win, with Macy Pohlman getting three RBIs and Molly Pohlman two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, ROXANA 1: Two goals from Cassie Hall paced Civic Memorial to a 4-1 win over Roxana as the Eagles opened their 2015 campaign at home Tuesday afternoon.

Andra Myers and Ellie Cummins also goaled for CM, 1-0 on the season. Roxana, which fell to 1-1 on the season, got a goal from Emma Lucas.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

BUNKER HILL 4, CARROLLTON 3: A four-run third was enough for Bunker Hill to edge Carrollton 4-3 in both teams' season openers at Carrollton Monday afternoon.

The Hawks (0-1) took an early lead with a run in the second, but the Minutemen (1-0) got an RBI double from Michael Yates and a homer from Garrett Sherfy to take the lead in the third. Carrollton scored twice in the bottom of the third to cut the lead but could not score after that.

Jerrett Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double to pace the Hawks. Garrett Sherfy got the win for Bunker Hill, while Logan Gardner took the loss for Carrollton.

The Hawks take on Concord-Triopia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 1, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: A 17th-minute goal from Miranda Cunningham gave Roxana a 1-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran in the season opener for both sides at MEL's field Monday afternoon.

Cunningham's goal came from long distance; the shot bounced to the ground and got by Knights goalkeeper Amy Ginter for the only score of the match.

The Shells (1-0-0) recorded 11 shots on goal and four corner kicks; the Knights (0-1-0) had five shots and six corners.

MEL is off until March 23, when they host Hillsboro in a 4:30 p.m. match, while the Shells host Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

