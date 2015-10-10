The Class 1A #9 ranked Carrollton Hawks took care of business on Friday night as they defeated the Beardstown Tigers 42-0 in Carrollton. The Hawks are now 7-1 and on a 6-game winning streak.

Cole Brannan had a total of 5 touchdowns on the night, three were on the ground and the other two was through the air. Brannan has 16 rushing touchdowns for the season. Wade Prough threw 3 touchdown passes and now has 19 for the season, which leads the WIVC South. Brody Howard found the end zone for the first time this season by capping the scoring for the Hawks when he caught a pass from Prough.

Carrollton will travel to Concord to face the Triopia Trojans (4-4) for their last regular season game of the season

