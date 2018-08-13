CARROLLTON - The recent Carrollton Bicentennial event had many events, including a parade, belly dancing, a balloon artist, free games for kids and even Nolan’s Petting Zoo, along with band entertainment.

The parade attracted more than 100 entries and was described as one of the biggest in many years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belly dancing isn't a common occurrence in the Carrollton square but Heather Voight, of LotusFire BellyDance in Springfield, captivated the crowd with her group. Voight's dancers displayed an American style that consisted of North American, Indian, Flamingo and Middle Eastern movements.

“We do a style of belly dance that is dependent on signs and gestures and other cues,” she said. “There are hundreds of belly-dancing styles all over the world.”

LotusFire performs all over Central Illinois and throughout the state.

More like this: