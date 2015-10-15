Edwardsville’s Doug Cox – who portrayed a photographer – will be on hand to tell stories and sign autographs

EDWARDSVILLE - “If you’ve got a taste for terror … take Carrie to the Prom …” The Friends of the Wildey will host a one-night only screening of the classic horror film “Carrie” starring Sissy Spacek on Thursday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. Doug Cox – who portrayed “The Beak” a photographer in the movie – will be on hand to speak to the audience, answer questions, and sign autographs. Doug graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1970. Tickets for “Carrie” are just $15 or $10 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at www.WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750.

In addition to the movie, the pre-show activities will include a horror movie trivia contest and a Costume Contest beginning at 6:15. The movie will begin at 7:00. The event is a fundraiser for the historic Wildey Theatre.

In addition to the movie and pre-show activities, guests will have the opportunity to meet or re-unite with Doug Cox and hear stories about the making of the movie. Since leaving Edwardsville, Doug has made dozens of appearances on television, in films, and on stage. Doug attended SIUE but graduated from USC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Cinema. Just out of college, he joined The Groundlings, one of the foremost comedy/improv troupes, where he wrote and performed for over 12 years. He co-wrote four episodes of the groundbreaking "Pee-wee's Playhouse," two of which received Emmy Award nominations. He also has a long term (business) relationship with Elvira Mistress of the Dark, writing live shows, screenplays,video and television material.

