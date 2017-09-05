JERSEYVILLE - JCH Healthcare would like to announce Carrie Driskill as the new Director of the JCH Call Center. Carrie is a graduate of Hickey Business College. Her career at Jersey Community Hospital began in 2007 as a Switchboard Clerk. In 2010, Carrie transferred briefly to the Admitting Department and then to the Scheduling Department that same year.

Carrie is a life-long resident of Carrollton. She and her husband Geoff have three children; two daughters, Bailey and Blake and one son, Mitchell. Carrie enjoys spending time with her family and friends along with any outdoor activities; including time spent at the family farm, reading and working out.

The Call Center is a newly developed department established to assist patients with scheduling procedures and the referral for specialist appointments. Driskill states “both entities currently exist at JCH Healthcare, combining both services together into one department will increase efficiencies for the patients.”

The primary role of the scheduling division is to schedule all exams and surgeries at Jersey Community Hospital. This process also involves reviewing patient insurance benefits, pre-certification requirements, and exam instructions with the patient. The scheduling department is involved with many of the behind the scenes tasks for procedures and surgeries performed at Jersey Community Hospital.

The referral side is fairly new and their role is to refer patients for testing and specialist appointments. They obtain all pre-certification required by commercial insurance and send all medical record documentation to the specialist prior to the patient’s appointment as well as notifying patients of their scheduled appointment. They service all 13 of the JCH Medical Group clinics.

The Call Center is located at Jersey Community Hospital, for more information please call (618) 498.8307.

