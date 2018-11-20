EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based title company, Madison County Title Company, announced today that Carrie Caton has joined their team as their new office administrator. The title company relocated into their new office space at 600 Country Club View in Edwardsville earlier this year, offering a central location to customers with an updated office space and convenient parking.

Effective Nov. 1, Caton joined Madison County Title Company that will be continuing to grow and is currently looking for qualified closers and abstractors. The office is also updating their technology with state-of-the-art software to better serve customers throughout the Metro-east counties and beyond.

Prior to joining Madison County Title, Caton worked at the Madison County State’s Attorney office, retiring after 25 years. Beginning a career in real estate, Caton then became the managing broker at Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors in Edwardsville for 5 of her last 14 years with the brokerage. Her varied real estate experience and multiple years in the industry make her a wonderful addition to the Madison County Title Co. team.

She has one son, Michael, and currently resides in Glen Carbon, Ill.

About Madison County Title Co:

Madison County Title Company was founded by real estate expert Frank Flanigan in 1984. Since then, Madison County Title has been ensuring that customers receive the best service possible, working diligently to give Buyers, Seller and Lenders confidence that their interests are protected in all real estate transactions through title research, clearing of title issues, issuing of title insurance policies and insured transactional closings. At Madison County Title Company, you can be certain that your real estate transaction will be handled with accuracy, expertise and integrity.

