As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals officially announced on Thursday that Matt Carpenter has been placed on paternity leave and infielder Greg Garcia has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).

Carpenter missed yesterday’s game as he and his wife, Mackenzie, welcomed the arrival of their baby girl.

Taking time off for paternity leave has become a recent trend in baseball. Trevor Rosenthal and Tony Cruz both took time off the last couple of seasons with St. Louis. Daniel Murphy missed the beginning of the season with the New York Mets a couple of years ago plus others such as Jay Bruce, Ian Desmond, Adam Eaton, and Colby Lewis are among other names to have used their right to spend time with a newborn.

Paternity leave has been included as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement since 2011.

Garcia opened the season with the Cardinals and was batting .600 (6-10) when he was optioned to Memphis on April 17th. In 30 games at Memphis, Garcia hit .269 (28-104).

A left-handed batter, Garcia is in the lineup tonight against Washington.

CARDINALS

Jeremy Hazelbaker, CF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Matt Adams, 1B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Brandon Moss, LF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Greg Garcia, 3B

Mike Leake, P

photo credit: Bill Grenblatt/UPI