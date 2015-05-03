http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-3-15-Carpenter.mp3

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter left Sunday’s game in the 8th inning due to experiencing lightheadedness, but was confident after the game he will be good to play again on Monday.

“I’m good, just got a little lightheaded–I think I got just a little dehydrated,” said Carpenter after the game. “I don’t feel right, but I’m good now. For whatever reason, something snuck up on me. I got lightheaded and dizzy, felt dehydrated. I don’t know what it was but I’ll be fine, I’m good to go.”

The third baseman was forced to watch the extra innings walk-off victory from the clubhouse as he received IV’s and fluids.

Eariler in the fourth inning, Carpenter hit a 409-foot home run that just escaped the wall and Andrew McCutchen’s glove.

“I thought he caught it at first but then I saw the ball come out,” said Carpenter, who now has 19 extra bases to lead the Major Leagues in that category. “That’s a good start–that’s going to be a hard pace to keep.”

CHOATE GOOD TO GO

–Randy Choate pitched in his fourth consecutive game on Sunday, having faced a batter in the series finale against Philadelphia and a batter in each game against Pittsburgh. In the post-game, Mike Matheny joked “he told me he could pitch 162″ but there is some reality to the durability.

Choate pitched in seven consecutive games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012–only to have the streak broken by not pitching in the first game of a double-header. He pitched in the second as he then started another four games in row stretch.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports