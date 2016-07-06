(Busch Stadium) The injury woes are beginning to pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals as Matt Carpenter was forced to exit out of Wednesday’s game. Batting in the 3rd inning, Carpenter tried to hold his swing on a 3-1 pitch and immediately grabbed at the right side of his lower back.

After some attention from training staff, he left the game and was replaced by Kolten Wong.

“Right oblique strain,” shared Mike Matheny after the game. “He’s in the MRI tube now, so we’ll have more information later.”

Carpenter also suffered a strained right oblique in May of 2012 and spent a month (5/22-6/22) on the disabled list.

“Didn’t have time on the field to have him pinpoint anything, so I don’t know those similarities,” said Matheny. “I’ve got a high level of concern because I’ve felt that injury. I’ve seen it. It can be tough, but we’re not going to make any conclusions until we hear from people who know what they’re talking about.”

Catcher Brayan Pena was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day, following third baseman Jhonny Peralta exiting the game early on Tuesday with thumb discomfort, and Brandon Moss was placed on the DL with a sprained ankle earlier in the day.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI