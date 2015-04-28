The St. Louis Cardinals lineup has a different look to it for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. Matt Carpenter is playing, but for the first time this season he will not be leading off, Jon Jay will bat first.

“Just trying to get things going,” explained Mike Matheny of the changes, which include Jason Heyward sliding down from the second to the sixth spot.

Heyward is hitless in his last six at-bats and his season average has fallen to .205.

“Jason’s probably as much of our concern as anything else, trying to find a spot to really get him in a good spot,” said Matheny. “I still believe he could be just about anywhere in our lineup. We talked about this versatility starting the day we got Jason, prepping for days like this when all of a sudden we see Carp two and Jon Jay up there and Jason in a different spot. Just trying to get everybody rolling and find a good mix that’s putting up the kind of runs I know this offense can.”

Besides every game this season, Carpenter led off in all but two of the 158 games he played in last season for the Cardinals. His .373 batting average ranks fourth-best in the National League.

“The only thing we’re thinking there is an opportunity–especially with as many doubles as he hits to get somebody on base and Jon Jay’s swinging the bat well,” detailed Matheny who hopes this leads to early runs on the board.

“It’s hard getting Matt out of there because he gets on base at such a great rate. If other guys are showing that capability and in that mode where they’re really seeing the ball well, I’ll put anybody in there that’s getting on base. You see Jon as a guy who takes his walks, gets hit a lot–not necessarily one of our goals. (smiles) We don’t work on that in Spring Training, but he does get on base which leads him to be up there.”

CARDINALS

Jon Jay, LF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Michael Wacha, P