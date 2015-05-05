http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/5-5-15-Carpenter-1-on-1.mp3

Two career marks were reached with one swing of the bat as Matt Carpenter delivered a 387ft liner into the right field seats on Tuesday night. Besides tying the game 4-4, it was the 30th home run for Carpenter and runs 200, 201, and 202 driven in.

He added another RBI with a sacrifice fly an inning later. It was the second game this season Carpenter has driven in four runs.

His goal at the plate this season was to be more aggressive and return to more of an approach from 2013, that of a good hitter that could walk, but wasn’t looking for one. The argument can be made Matt’s better now than two years ago.

“I do,” agreed Carpenter on the question. “Physically, I feel good and my swing feels good. Mentally, I’m in a good spot. It’s just a matter of going out and repeating it. This game is hard–there’s a lot of distractions, you never know what life’s going to throw at you.

“If you can go at it one day at a time and just play in the moment, I think that can have a big impact. That’s what I’ve been trying to do so far this season. I’ve been able to do that for the most part, hopefully, I can keep that going.”

Carpenter entered the game leading the Majors with 14 doubles, 19 extra-base hits, and 16 multi-hit games.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports