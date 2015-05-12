St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is back and batting second in the starting lineup as the team opens a three game series in Cleveland tonight.

Due to what doctors called “extreme fatigue”, Carpenter was left at home over the weekend while the Cardinals played in Pittsburgh.

And as the Cardinals get their first taste of playing in an American League ballpark this season, Mark Reynolds will serve as the designated hitter.

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Jason Heyward, RF

Mark Reynolds, DH

Peter Bourjos, CF

(Lance Lynn, P)

photo credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports