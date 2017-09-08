(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals will have a pair of familiar faces back in their lineup tonight as both Matt Carpenter and Tommy Pham are ready for action.

“Get Tommy and Carp back in there and Kolten, sounds like he’s probably available to come off the bench and do whatever we need today,” said Mike Matheny.

Carpenter was on the field pregame, vigorously playing catch and then making the various throws from third base. He has played in just one of the last six games due to soreness in his right shoulder, which required an injection to ease the inflammation.

“He said it felt much better,” continued Matheny. “What he got done was, must’ve got the right spot. The ball was carrying a little bit better for him today, too.”

Pham has not started the last three games due to issues in his shoulder as well.

Both Carpenter and Wong, who also fielded balls at second, were among a handful of players to take part in the batting practice today–which was optional as the team didn’t arrive back from San Diego and get settled until after 5am this morning.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Tommy Pham, CF

Jose Martinez, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Randal Grichuk, LF

Greg Garcia, 2B

Alex Mejia, SS

Luke Weaver, P

PONDERING A LYNN MOVE



–With Monday being a day off, there is a chance the Cardinals could move Lance Lynn up a day to start Tuesday against Cincinnati.

“We’re pondering,” confirmed Matheny. “I think giving Jack another day is something that’s in the conversation, also.”

The move would provide an extra day of rest for rookie Jack Flaherty and also would set Lynn up to pitch in Wrigley Field against Chicago in the following series.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI