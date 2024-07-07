EDWARDSVILLE - Caroline Walton is one of the best younger swimmers for the Sunset Hills Country Club so far in this young season, and competed well with her teammates in the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association relay meet, held June 24 at the Sunset Hills pool in Edwardsville.

Walton, 11, was the lead swimmer in the Stingrays' win in the 150-yard breaststroke relay, combining with Molly Hunter and Nora Walton to win the event at 2:19.64, to become the highlight of her night.

In an interview conducted during the meet, Walton felt that she and her teammates were swimming well during the competition, and was looking ahead to the rest of the evening.

"I think we're doing pretty well," Walton said. "I think, yeah, we're keeping with it."

As with many of the other swimmers, Walton enjoys competing during the summer season, which is more designed for fun, and clearly enjoys being with her friends in the pool.

"I think swimming in the summer is a bit more fun," Walton said, "because you get to be outside more. And in the winter, that's when it's more colder."

Walton also agreed that she and the other swimmers want to do as well as they can while still having fun, and in general, truly enjoy being in the pool.

"I like swimming," Walton said. "I think it's fun, and it's nice to be able to get into the water every day."

Walton does have very high hopes for both herself and the Stingrays this summer.

Walton does hope that she and her teammates do well in the SWISA championship meet, set for July 25 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, and hope for good things to happen.

"It's really just how well we prepare, but at this rate, I think we're going to do pretty well to close the season."

