Carmen Schuette joins Cork Tree Creative as Graphic Designer, photographer/videographer
EDWARDSVILLE - Cork Tree Creative, Inc. recently welcomed Carmen Schuette. With a strong background as an experienced designer, she will assist Cork Tree with graphic design, photography and videography.
Schuette received her bachelor¹s degree in communications from DePaul University, and an extension of her bachelor¹s degree in fine arts in photography from Columbia College. Before coming to Cork Tree Creative, she was a designer with different businesses like Lou Beres & Associates Advertising and J. Crew. She has owned and operated her own photography studio, Carmen Schuette Photography since 2009.
With nearly 10 years of experience in the fields of design and photography, Schuette will help clients improve their design portfolios. ³I love what I do, so it¹s hard to actually call it a job,² she said. ³While at Cork Tree
Creative I hope to provide a creative touch to Cork Tree Creative¹s growing portfolio.²
Cork Tree Creative, Inc., located at 60 S. State Route, Edwardsville, Illinois, is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. For more information, please call (618) 656-7333, visit www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Google+.
