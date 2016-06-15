http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/16-6-15-Dylan-Carlson.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Moments after being selected 33rd overall in the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, Dylan Carlson made it clear that he wanted to play professional baseball rather than head to Cal State-Fullerton for his freshman year of college.

On Wednesday, he made it official–signing his contract with the Cardinals and then heading out onto the field to take batting practice.

“This is unbelievable,” Carlson gushed. “To be with the Cardinals of all organizations–the best organization in baseball. Doing something I’ve always dreamed of, this is just unbelievable. I can’t even put it into words I’m so excited. Ready to play some baseball.”

“That was up there,” he said. “This is something I never thought of even–hitting for everyone like this, it’s something I’ll always remember. I’m very excited and can’t wait to get playing.”

Carlson will report to Jupiter, FL tomorrow and join up with the organization’s Gulf Coast League team. From there, his path his yet to be determined.

“I think his youth just requires time,” said Randy Flores, Director of Scouting for the Cardinals. “To map out anything else outside of time would be doing a disservice to the kid. He’s so young and has a such a potentially great future ahead of him, I think it’s time in this day and age where every 15 minutes there’s a tweet about the day’s at-bats, let’s let him breathe for a few years and see where this stands.”

The 17-year old outfielder hit .406 with 9 HRs and 40 RBIs for Elk Grove High School (CA) as they won their second consecutive Division-1 Championship.

Carlson was one of 20 picks the Cardinals have already signed, six being among their top ten selections.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI