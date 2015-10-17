CARLINVILLE - Carlinville and Southwestern battled hard with one another on Friday night, but the Cavaliers prevailed by a 28-0 margin.

Southwestern coach Aaron Fricke said his team played hard against Carlinville and he was "pleased" with the effort.

The score was tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter, then Carlinville scored to make it 7-0 at the half. At the end of three, Carlinville scored two more touchdowns to make it 21-0 and the final score was 28-0 Carlinville with an added seven points.

"Carlinville was a 5-2 squad going in and a good team," Fricke said. "We were without our starting running back Ryan Paslay, a workhorse, and couldn't get anything going on the ground with only 50 team rushing yards. It was 7-0 at the half, so our defense had played strong, but we couldn't keep them off the field in the third quarter. But we were still proud of the way they continued to fight when things weren't going their way."

