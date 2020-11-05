CARLINVILLE - Carlinville School District #1 Superintendent Dr. Becky Schuchman released information to families and staff today that over the past two days, COVID-19 numbers in Carlinville and across Macoupin County have increased significantly. She announced due to the recent increases, Carlinville Schools will be moving to remote learning.

Carlinville High School will be going to remote learning starting Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, and pre-K-8 will begin remote learning on November 9.

The Illinois Department of Public Health shows Macoupin County has 951 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths to date on its statewide Pandemic map.

"We were informed of three individuals associated with the school district that tested positive and know of two others that will be in today’s numbers," Dr. Schuchman said.

"We are staggering the time to allow families to prepare and get child care in order," she explained. "A vast majority of the positives have impacted the high school, which is why they will transition to remote learning immediately. However, the community and county numbers indicate that all of our students and staff are at risk of exposure and possible infection which is why we are working to be proactive at all levels.

"We will remain remote for the week of November 9th. We will evaluate the health of our staff, students, and community at the end of the week. If possible, the plan will be to return to in-person learning November 16, 2020. If remote learning is extended due to health concerns, we will evaluate continuously and plan to return to in-person learning when conditions improve.

"Carlinville CUSD#1 has been in-person for 56 days. This is 56 days more than many other districts around the state. However, we knew that if cases increased the need to go to remote would be necessary. Because this was a possibility, students should have the information and materials needed to successfully participate inremote learning. If you have questions or need items, please contact your child’s teacher or the school office."

Dr. Schuchman said all staff will be working and available from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day and many students will have times in which they are required to log in and actively participate.

"The intermediate building at 450 West Buchanan Street and the high school at 829 West Main in Carlinville will have areas available for those needing internet connection," she said. "Please check into the office at those locations and you will be provided a work space. This is open to all students at all grade levels. You do not need to attend the high school or intermediate school to use the facilities.

"Our buildings are also equipped with internet access outside of the buildings for those wanting to connect from their car. On Friday, November 6, 2020, high school students will be able to pick up lunch and breakfast grab-and-go bags in the high school lobby area from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Beginning Monday, November 9, 2020, breakfast and lunches will be available for all families PreK-12. If you are interested in meals, please fill out

Dr. Schuchman explained meal pick-up will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Monday and Thursday.

If you are interested in meals, please fill out:

https://forms.gle/2z1AYGr1UJnDKdRm6?

“Carlinville CUSD#1 will provide a comprehensive educational program for all students in a safe environment supporting and inspiring learners of today, while fostering global leaders of tomorrow," Dr. Schuchman said.

"If you were already picking up meals, you do not need to fill out the survey again but your pickup times and dates will be Monday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. I urge everyone to remain safe and healthy. I want you to know that everyone at CCUSD#1 will be working to provide our students and families not only the help academically but also emotionally as we navigate the next chapter in the school year.

"We continue to appreciate all the support and efforts being made by our families and the community."

