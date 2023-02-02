Carlinville Ranks First In 700 Division Of Academic Challenge Regional, Roxana Second, EA-WR Third
CARLINVILLE - On Thursday, Carlinville High School captured first in the 700 division of the Academic Challenge (ACES) Regional Competition. The event was co-hosted by CHS and Blackburn College. The 700 division consists of schools with enrollment between 300 and 700 students.
Roxana finished in second place, and East Alton-Wood River finished in third place.
In the picture above are the Carlinville High team members:
Front Row: Clara Gray, Melanie Murphy, Madalynn Bloome, and Kayla Quarton
Back Row: Tomas Cottingham, Charlie Wilson, Zander Poe, Alex Scott, and Hayden Truax. Not pictured is Giampaulo Pascarella. The coaches are Jason Crowell, Darrin DeNeve, Chad Easterday, Ethan Klaffer, and Charlie Taylor.
The ACES contest is an academic contest based on students’ abilities in the areas of Mathematics, Computer Science, Biology, English, Physics, Engineering Graphics, and Chemistry. Each student chooses two subjects to focus on.
Individual honors earned by Carlinville were as follows:
Mathematics: Hayden Truax—1st, Charlie Wilson—T 2nd, and Kayla Quarton—T 2nd
English: Madalynn Bloome—1st, Melanie Murphy—2nd, and Alex Scott—3rd
Chemistry: Charlie Wison—1st, Madalynn Bloome—2nd
Biology: Alex Scott—1st, Kayla Quarton—3rd
Computer Science: Zander Poe—3rd
Engineering Graphics: Zander Poe—1st, Tomas Cottingham—2nd
Physics: Clara Gray—1st, Hayden Truax—2nd
