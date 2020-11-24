CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Public Library has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for a new roof.

"During every hard rain, water can be seen trickling down the walls in various locations.," the Carlinville Library said in a statement. "The library must act fast to prevent further damage to the building and the precious books it holds.

"Work to replace the roof we share with City Hall is set to begin mid-November 2020 and expected to take a few weeks. The library's portion of the total cost of a new roof is estimated to be around $80,000. This will be a major hit to Carlinville Library's maintenance fund and could have budget implications for years to come.

"We are seeking funds in any amount to help offset the costs of these emergency repairs."

Donations can also be made directly to the library either in person or by mail. Donations to the Carlinville Public Library may be tax-deductible; donors should check with their tax advisor.

Please make checks payable to Carlinville Public Library and send to:

Carlinville Public Library

P.O. Box 17

Carlinville, IL 62626

And please remember us on #GivingTuesday - December 1, 2020.

The GoFundMe link is here:

GoFundMe.com/carlinvillelibrary

