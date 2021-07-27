CARLINVILLE - Carlinville native Kelsey Card will probably get the loudest cheers of any Olympian back home this week, especially around Carlinville, as she competes in the Olympic Games in Japan.

Card is a qualifier in the discus. She is the third qualifier on the team and had an Olympic Trials toss of 59.37 meters.

U.S. Rep Rodney Davis wished Card well in the Olympics and said everyone back home will be “cheering you on.”

Card made a few statements before she departed for Japan and said she was grateful they were having the Olympics this year and extremely thankful to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We could have easily not had it,” she said with the COVID-19 Pandemic still going on. “People often don’t understand the kind of community I come from and how supportive they are of me. I am so proud to represent Carlinville in the Olympics. Carlinville has been amazing to me.”

This is the second time Card has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team. She is a 2011 Carlinville grad and University of Wisconsin grad. Card was an NCAA and Big 10 first-place finisher in the discus and also a state champion for Carlinville.

More like this: