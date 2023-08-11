CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Police Chief Derek Graham provided a report about a robbery at gunpoint early Friday in the city.

“At 5:05 a.m. on August 11, 2023, the Carlinville Police Department received a call that an employee from Casey’s located at 425 West Main Street, Carlinville, had been robbed at gunpoint by a white male wearing a mask, black hoodie, and dark pants, last seen headed west. Police arrived on scene and a K-9 unit was able to locate the weapon and mask in the area around the scene.

“During the investigation, CPD was able to retrieve surveillance video of the suspect. The suspect is a white male, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and medium build. The suspect appears to have a tattoo on his right hand. The images of the suspect are included here.”

Chief Graham closed by saying anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Carlinville Police Department at (217) 854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com or Macoupin and Montgomery Counties Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

This information is provided for informational purposes only. To protect the privacy of the victims and to prevent legal issues prosecuting the defendants, specific information related to the investigation will not be provided.

Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

