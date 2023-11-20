CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Police Chief Derek Graham on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, released additional information about the shooting on Sunday.

This is his release: "At 5:44 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, the Carlinville Police Department received a notification on the license plate reading system, indicating that a suspect, entering Carlinville may be armed and dangerous in a stolen vehicle. The suspect was stopped at the Carlinville Area Hospital parking lot.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"While initiating contact, the suspect is alleged to have pointed a gun at a Carlinville Police officer. The officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Illinois State Police."

More like this:

Nov 19, 2023 - ISP Called To Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Carlinville Sunday Night

2 days ago - Suspect Flees Scene, Apprehended By Alton Police After Vehicle Strikes Concrete Median

Aug 11, 2023 - Carlinville Police Probe Robbery At Gunpoint At Casey's

Aug 13, 2023 - Carlinville Man In Custody, To Be Charged With Aggravated Robbery In Casey's Case

Oct 31, 2023 - Outpouring Of Love And Support: Update Given On Condition/Recovery Of State Trooper

 