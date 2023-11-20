Carlinville Police Chief Releases More Info On Officer-Involved Shooting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Police Chief Derek Graham on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, released additional information about the shooting on Sunday. This is his release: "At 5:44 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, the Carlinville Police Department received a notification on the license plate reading system, indicating that a suspect, entering Carlinville may be armed and dangerous in a stolen vehicle. The suspect was stopped at the Carlinville Area Hospital parking lot. Article continues after sponsor message "While initiating contact, the suspect is alleged to have pointed a gun at a Carlinville Police officer. The officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Illinois State Police." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!