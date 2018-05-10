CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Market Days, a once a month merchant-based community event, is being held the from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month from now until November on the Carlinville Square.

Managed by volunteers from the local business community, the Carlinville Market Days strives to see success among the vendors and the businesses alike.

Any merchant, crafter, artist, vintage or antique dealer, food vendor or individual who’s items or products fall within the market guidelines are welcome to participate. Each month brings a variety of vendors from all around the area to participate.

For more information on Carlinville Market Days visit Facebook, Twitter, email carlinvillemarket@gmail.com or call 217-565-0937.

