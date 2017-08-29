CARLINVILLE - Carlinville Market Days spotlights the city and its history once a month through November.

The hours each time are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the next Carlinville Market Days on September 2nd, followed by October 7th and November 4th.

The final event for 2017 will be A Carlinville Christmas held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday December 1st through 3rd.

Perry Brown, one of the organizers, describes Market Days as “a picker’s paradise” with vintage antiques, primitives, shabby chic glassware, collectibles, juried crafts, up-cycled wares, jewelry, architectural salvage and repurposed items.

“Carlinville Square is a perfect location for our events,” he said. “The Market Days brings a lot of business to town. We are on Route 66 and that is a popular destination for people to travel from all over the world. Luckily, Carlinville sits right on that highway and we get a lot of good traffic from it.”

Brown loves to show off the beautiful historic courthouse, jail and square in Downtown Carlinville.

“The Market Days helps all the restaurants, shops and specialty stores on Carlinville Square,” he said. “We been nearly full with vendors for the entire year but still have time for more. We have clearance from the City Council to expand down a side street if we need to do so.”

Brown and the other organizers have applied an open-minded approach to vendors and so far, he said that is working well.

For more information or to become a VIP-vendor, contact Perry Brown at (217) 565-0937 or email CarlinvilleMarket@gmail.com. Brown encourages residents throughout the region to turn out for the next Market Days on Saturday, September 2.

