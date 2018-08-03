CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta reports a fatal tractor trailer-pickup truck fatality at 5:31 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Shipman Road and Remington Lane, Carlinville.

The coroner said a Carlinville man Jarrod N. Adams, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 a.m.

"Jarrod was driving a pickup truck northbound on the Shipman Road when it contacted a southbound tractor-trailer," Coroner Targhetta said. "The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the accident. The Illinois State Police District 18 is conducting the investigation."

Targhetta said the scene was secured by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The Gillespie/Benld Ambulance (Carlinville Unit) also assisted at the scene.

No autopsy has been scheduled and Targhetta said a preliminary cause of death is massive head, chest and abdominal trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

The family has selected the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville to handle funeral arrangements.

