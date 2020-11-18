CARLINVILLE - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigations put in place by the state of Illinois, the Carlinville Public Library will offer curbside services only for the time being.

Curbside service at the library will be effective on Friday, Nov. 20. The library building itself will remain closed to the public, though copying and FAX service will still be available.

Library staff members will follow recommended guidelines to handle materials, including the use of gloves and face masks.

To use curbside service, patrons may place holds online at www.carlinvillelibrary.org, by e-mail at mail@carlinvillelibrary.org, or by calling the library at 217-854-3505 during business hours, which are also slightly reduced.

The library will now be open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Holds may be placed on materials in the Carlinville library’s collection, or through interlibrary loan. Only items that have been previously requested are available through curbside service.

Curbside-delivery will be no-contact. All requested materials will be placed in a bag for delivery, and a library staff member will call the patron to set up a time for pick-up. The staff member will ask for the make and model of the vehicle being used for pick-up.

The patron will call the library when he or she arrives at the main entrance, and will stay in the vehicle. If the vehicle has a trunk release, the bagged items may be placed in the trunk, or if the vehicle has electric windows, the items may be placed in an unoccupied back seat.

If neither option is available, the bagged items will be placed on a table next to the planter in front of the library, where the patron may retrieve the bag for a no-contact delivery.

Patrons should not attempt to pick up their requested items until they are notified by the library. Items will be held for pickup for three days. If the items are requested through the Online Public Access Catalog, the library staff will notify the patron when they are available, and to schedule a pick-up time.

Items may be returned through the curbside service, or through the library book drop. DVDs and CDs, however, should not be placed in the book drop, and may be returned by curbside.

