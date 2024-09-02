CARLINVILLE - A good selection of high-quality reading materials at low prices will be available during a sidewalk book sale at the Carlinville Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This will be the library’s third annual sidewalk sale, which has been a successful fund-raiser in the past.

Books will be on sale for a $1 donation each at this outdoor event, which offers gently-used materials in all genres, including fiction, biography, how-to, cooking, philosophy, travel, history, and holidays.

In addition to the outdoor sale, visitors may browse the usual Book Nook selections inside in the conference room, where shoppers may fill a bag of books for one dollar throughout the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds from the event will benefit library programs. The sidewalk sale is one of many activities in Carlinville that day, including the annual Fall Festival at the Macoupin County Historical Society.

“We’ve received many high-quality, high-interest book donations recently, for which we are very grateful,” said Hannah Miller, director of the Carlinville library. “There will be something for everyone at this book sale. Please stop by!”

The Carlinville Public Library is located at 510 North Broad Street. For more information on the sidewalk sale, contact the library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.