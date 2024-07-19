CARLINVILLE - The Carlinville Public Library has been awarded a technology grant from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office that will provide a significant boost to the library’s digital capability.

Carlinville was one of 113 libraries statewide to receive the grants, which are designed to help public libraries in underserved communities.

Many of the recipients are downstate, rural libraries. The grants were announced on June 6.

“Libraries play a significant role in our communities, so it’s imperative that they evolve to meet the needs of residents and expand their offerings, particularly when it comes to technology,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in a prepared statement. “We have a responsibility to ensure that all communities, regardless of their location or wealth, have access to the best library programming beyond just written materials. These grants will help narrow digital divides.”

The grants are the latest efforts to support Illinois libraries from Giannoulias, who also serves as the official Illinois State Librarian under state law.

The eligible libraries will receive tech grants of either $12,500 or $27,500, depending on the size of the populations they serve.

Carlinville was awarded the sum of $12,500. Under the terms of the grant, the library has two years to spend the money.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other area public libraries that received tech grants were Gillespie, Mount Olive, Greenfield, Roodhouse, Madison, and Benld. Each of those libraries were also awarded $12,500.

Hannah Miller, the director of the Carlinville library, said that the grant was a wonderful surprise. “No one was expecting it,” she laughed. “We’re connected to other libraries through a listserv, and the directors were asking each other, ‘is this a scam?’”

“But it’s real, and we’re just thrilled about it,” continued Miller. “We’re so grateful to Secretary Giannoulias for this opportunity, which will really help our community.”

The Carlinville library plans to use the funds to increase wi-fi capacity and install a wi-fi extender, as well as a new computer and digital microfilm reader, scanner, and printer for the library’s Genealogy Room. A new website is also planned.

“We hope to boost our internet speed,” added Miller. “If too many people are using our computers at once, they freeze. That becomes a real problem with our stop-motion animation club, when the kids have to log in and out all the time when the computers stop working for them.”

The library tech grants are especially important for small, rural areas like those in central Illinois.

“Because libraries receive most funding through property taxes, budgets are primarily determined by their local taxable base,” said Giannoulias. “Property values vary widely around the state, leaving some local libraries without needed funding to continue to provide essential services to their communities, or to upgrade their technology infrastructure.”

Tom Emery may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

More like this: